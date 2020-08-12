Verlander (forearm) hopes to resume throwing next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Verlander landed on the injured list with a strained right forearm after making just one start this season, though he denied initial reports that he was done for the year. That could of course still wind up being the case, as it won't become clear whether or not he has a shot to return until after the Astros see how his arm responds to renewed activity.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Hasn't resumed throwing•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Not progressing quickly•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Placed on injured list•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Confirms potential for return•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shut down with forearm strain•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Significant elbow injury•