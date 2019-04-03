Astros' Justin Verlander: Labors against Rangers
Verlander allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.
Verlander had surprisingly spotty command, with his four walks representing his highest total in a regular-season game since July 8, 2017. While he wasn't sharp throughout the game, things unraveled for him in the fifth inning when he allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base, resulting in two earned runs. Things could have been even worse, as he left the game with runners on first and third, though Will Harris worked out of the jam without allowing further damage. Verlander will look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Monday against the Yankees.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...