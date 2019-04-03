Astros' Justin Verlander: Labors against Rangers

Verlander allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Verlander had surprisingly spotty command, with his four walks representing his highest total in a regular-season game since July 8, 2017. While he wasn't sharp throughout the game, things unraveled for him in the fifth inning when he allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base, resulting in two earned runs. Things could have been even worse, as he left the game with runners on first and third, though Will Harris worked out of the jam without allowing further damage. Verlander will look to bounce back in his next start, likely to come Monday against the Yankees.