Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves with lead, gets no-decision

Verlander allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to pick up a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Verlander was hurt by the walks as both runners came around to score on singles by J.D. Martinez, but he left with a lead after 101 pitches through six innings, before Boston hammered reliever Will Harris for a pair of seventh inning home runs. The Red Sox were pesky and fouled off a ton of pitches, forcing Verlander to expend 44 pitches after two innings. He left the game with a minuscule 1.24 ERA over 87.1 innings and is expected to make his next start Friday against the Rangers in Arlington.