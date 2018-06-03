Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves with lead, gets no-decision
Verlander allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to pick up a no-decision in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.
Verlander was hurt by the walks as both runners came around to score on singles by J.D. Martinez, but he left with a lead after 101 pitches through six innings, before Boston hammered reliever Will Harris for a pair of seventh inning home runs. The Red Sox were pesky and fouled off a ton of pitches, forcing Verlander to expend 44 pitches after two innings. He left the game with a minuscule 1.24 ERA over 87.1 innings and is expected to make his next start Friday against the Rangers in Arlington.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Notches seventh victory•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans nine and picks up sixth win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tosses first shutout since 2015•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Will pitch Friday against Rangers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...