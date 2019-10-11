Astros' Justin Verlander: Lined up for Game 2

Verlander will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander could have pitched on short rest for Game 1 on Saturday, but that didn't work out well during the ALDS, when he game up four runs in 3.2 innings in Game 4. Zack Greinke will start Game 1 of the ALCS. Verlander lines up to start again on short rest in Game 5 on Thursday or with extra rest in Game 6 next Saturday, if either game is necessary.