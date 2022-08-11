Verlander pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Verlander returned to Earth Wednesday, allowing more than one earned run for the first time in eight starts. The Rangers scratched two runs across in the top of the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Leody Taveras in the sixth frame provided the final tally on his line. The 39-year-old was able to extend his quality start streak to eight consecutive outings, producing an absurd 1.17 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 53 strikeouts over 53.2 innings during that stretch. His season numbers now sit at a 1.85 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 134 punchouts over 136 frames in 21 outings.