Verlander struck out four of six batters faced in Monday's game against the Mets.

Verlander's location was on point, hitting the strike zone on 20 of his 28 pitches. His bread-and-butter remains a mid-to-upper 90s fastball, but the 35-year-old right-hander is more focused on his changeup and curveball this spring, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The changeup, in particular, has been vexing for Verlander, who said he was tinkering with a split-fingered grip.