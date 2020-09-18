Verlander (forearm) may throw a simulated game Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Dusty Baker indicated the veteran right-hander is tentatively scheduled for the simulated game, but he also said he has yet to verify those plans with the athletic trainer. Verlander threw 75 pitches during his last workout Wednesday, 24 of which came against hitters. Assuming he throws Monday, the 37-year-old could return to the rotation for the final series of the regular season next weekend, though he likely wouldn't be tasked with a full starter's workload.
