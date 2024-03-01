Verlander (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Verlander was not cleared to face hitters after Tuesday's bullpen session as hoped, but perhaps that will happen after Sunday's mound work. The veteran right-hander has been coming along slowly but surely in camp after some offseason shoulder issues, but he's running out of time to get ramped up by Opening Day.
