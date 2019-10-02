Astros' Justin Verlander: Named Game 1 starter
Verlander was named the starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed the 36-year-old as the starter for Game 1 of the ALDS, a move that was widely expected following an effective season. The veteran recorded 300 strikeouts and a 21-6 record over the year. Verlander will face the winner of the American League Wild Card Game.
