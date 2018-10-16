Astros' Justin Verlander: Named Game 5 starter
Manager A.J. Hinch said Verlander will start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Verlander will get the ball for Game 5 after picking up a win in Game 1 with a quality outing. The ace is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through two starts (11.1 innings) this postseason.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes hill for Game 1 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns the win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 10 in quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting first game Saturday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Bullpen spoils gem•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...