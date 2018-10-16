Astros' Justin Verlander: Named Game 5 starter

Manager A.J. Hinch said Verlander will start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Verlander will get the ball for Game 5 after picking up a win in Game 1 with a quality outing. The ace is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through two starts (11.1 innings) this postseason.