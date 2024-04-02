Astros manager Joe Espada said Verlander (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday before pitching in a minor-league game a few days later, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander threw 52 pitches during a three-inning simulated game Monday, and it appears the next step in his rehab program will be pitching in a minor-league game. Verlander previously said he wants to build his pitch count to around 85 before joining the Astros, and he'll likely require at least two rehab starts before being activated.