Astros' Justin Verlander: Next start pushed up to Sunday
Verlander will start Sunday against the Royals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
With the Astros off the schedule Thursday, Verlander will flip places in the rotation with Gerrit Cole -- who is now slated to pitch Monday against the Blue Jays -- in order to stay on regular rest. Verlander has been absolutely lights out this season, posting a 1.60 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 130:21 K:BB across 16 starts (107 innings), so it makes sense the Astros want to trot him out as often as possible.
