Astros' Justin Verlander: Next start set for Monday

Verlander will start Monday against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros originally pushed Verlander's start from Monday to Sunday -- flipping rotation spots with Gerrit Cole -- but will instead revert to the original configuration with Cole pitching Sunday. Verlander will match up with Toronto for the series opener Monday.

