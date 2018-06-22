Astros' Justin Verlander: Next start set for Monday
Verlander will start Monday against the Blue Jays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros originally pushed Verlander's start from Monday to Sunday -- flipping rotation spots with Gerrit Cole -- but will instead revert to the original configuration with Cole pitching Sunday. Verlander will match up with Toronto for the series opener Monday.
