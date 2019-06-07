Astros' Justin Verlander: No-decision despite quality start

Verlander didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 6.1 innings, striking out seven and walking none in the Astros' 8-7 extra-innings victory.

The right-hander logged a sixth straight quality start, but was forced to settle for a no-decision as the Astros needed 14 innings to finally claim the victory. Verlander is showing no signs of slowing down at age 36, as he's posting his customarily dominant numbers to the tune of a 2.40 ERA, a phenomenal 0.74 WHIP and a 110:19 K:BB over 93.2 innings.