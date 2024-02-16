Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Verlander's (shoulder) arm is feeling good following Thursday's bullpen session, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The pitcher looked to be throwing at less than 100 percent effort in the session, but it's nonetheless a positive development that he experienced no issues a day later. By Verlander's own tally, it was the fourth time he's thrown off a mound since an offseason "hiccup" with his shoulder. It's unclear when the veteran right-hander might be ready for Grapefruit League action.