Verlander (neck) said Tuesday that he's increased the frequency of his flat-ground throwing, but there remains no timetable for when he will throw off a mound, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

While Verlander is feeling better, the progress from his neck injury continues to be slow. He has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, and it would seem at this point that he's unlikely to be ready at the start of the second half.