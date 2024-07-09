Verlander (neck) said Tuesday that he's increased the frequency of his flat-ground throwing, but there remains no timetable for when he will throw off a mound, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
While Verlander is feeling better, the progress from his neck injury continues to be slow. He has already been ruled out through the All-Star break, and it would seem at this point that he's unlikely to be ready at the start of the second half.
