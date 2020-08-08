Verlander (forearm) isn't progressing as quickly as he'd like to, Julia Morales of AT&amp;T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Verlander was shut down with a forearm strain after making just one start this season, though he denied initial reports that he'd been ruled out for the year. This latest report doesn't seem to indicate a setback, as it only relates Verlander's recovery to his own aspirations. Manager Dusty Baker added, "He wanted to pitch yesterday." At the very least, it indicates that Verlander isn't making a miraculous recovery, and his chances of playing again this season remain up in the air.

