Verlander (shoulder) felt good during a bullpen session Tuesday but is not yet ready to face hitters, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander was already working with a tight window to be ready for Opening Day, and that he's not yet able to face hitters as hoped shrinks that opening. While he is still not ruling Verlander out for the opener, Astros manager Joe Espada admitted Wednesday that "obviously we're kind of running out of days here." The veteran right-hander has been throwing without issue in camp after his shoulder didn't bounce back well during his offseason work, but he simply just needs more time. The coming days should paint a clearer picture as to Verlander's Opening Day availability.