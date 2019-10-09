Astros' Justin Verlander: Not sharp on short rest
Verlander (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday.
The Astros decided to start Verlander on short rest and the decision backfired, as his stuff did not look as crisp and the Rays capitalized. Tommy Pham homered in a three-run first inning and Willy Adames followed up with a long ball of his own in the fourth. "You know, the low-hanging fruit is to sit there and say this was short rest, and that's the reason why," Verlander told The Athletic. "But I don't think so. I felt good. My body felt good physically. I just didn't execute the way I needed to." If the Astros get past the Rays, Verlander will likely start Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting Game 4•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Named Game 1 starter•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets 3,000th career strikeout•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans five in easy win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominates again in 19th win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Suffers loss despite quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...