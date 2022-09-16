Verlander (calf) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander was on the injured list with a calf injury since Aug. 30, but he began a throwing program nearly two weeks ago and will return to game action for Friday's home matchup against the Athletics. The right-hander felt good after throwing a bullpen session this week, but it's not yet clear whether he'll face any workload restrictions against Oakland. Hunter Brown should move to the bullpen now that Verlander is healthy, while Seth Martinez was sent down Friday.