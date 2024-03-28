The Astros placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with right shoulder inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Verlander's recovery is going well, as he most recently threw a live batting practice session Tuesday. The plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment soon, which should consist of multiple starts before he's ready to rejoin Houston's rotation.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws live BP•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Scheduled for live BP, then rehab•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Slated for more live BP•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Won't pitch in spring games•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Facing hitters imminently•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Should face hitters next•