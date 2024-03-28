Share Video

The Astros placed Verlander on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with right shoulder inflammation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander's recovery is going well, as he most recently threw a live batting practice session Tuesday. The plan is for him to begin a rehab assignment soon, which should consist of multiple starts before he's ready to rejoin Houston's rotation.

