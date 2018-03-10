Astros' Justin Verlander: On pace for Opening Day
Verlander allowed one run on two hits with no walks while striking out eight over five innings and 61 pitches in Friday's game against the Cardinals, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander said following the game he's pleased where he's at after making his third start of the spring. The 35-year-old right-hander's goal is to get to around 95 pitches by his final spring start -- he's scheduled for three more starts before the regular season. Over three spring starts, Verlander has given up just one run and struck out 17 over 10 innings.
