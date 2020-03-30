Astros' Justin Verlander: On schedule in recovery

Verlander (groin) is on schedule in his recovery from groin surgery, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reporters had a conference call Friday with Astros general manager James Click. who relayed Verlander's recovering well and is "ready to get back out there as soon as he possibly can." Verlander underwent right groin surgery March 17 and was given a six-week recovery estimate. Under that schedule, Verlander could be ready to pitch by the time MLB resumes normal operations following the coronavirus pandemic.