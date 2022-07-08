Verlander (11-3) earned the win Thursday, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Royals. He struck out eight.

Verlander's eight strikeouts were his most since June 7, and he completed at least six innings while giving up one or fewer earned runs for a third straight start. During his current three-game win streak, he's allowed just 13 hits across 21 innings and has struck out 17 while walking four. Verlander's next start is tentatively scheduled for Thursday's start in Los Angeles.