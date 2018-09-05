Astros' Justin Verlander: Picks up win No. 14

Verlander (14-9) allowed one run on three hits in a win over the Twins on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking two in seven innings.

Verlander was solid once again, allowing just one extra-base hit and throwing 71 of 102 pitches for strikes to pick up his 14th win of the season. Verlander now has 22 quality starts this year and ranks in the top five among MLB starters in innings pitched (188), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (0.94). He'll take on his old team in his next start in Detroit against the Tigers.