Astros' Justin Verlander: Picks up win No. 14
Verlander (14-9) allowed one run on three hits in a win over the Twins on Tuesday, striking out eight and walking two in seven innings.
Verlander was solid once again, allowing just one extra-base hit and throwing 71 of 102 pitches for strikes to pick up his 14th win of the season. Verlander now has 22 quality starts this year and ranks in the top five among MLB starters in innings pitched (188), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (0.94). He'll take on his old team in his next start in Detroit against the Tigers.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 11 in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws baseline quality start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns 12th win, 200th of career•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tossed after two innings•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Whiffs 14 in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...