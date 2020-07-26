Verlander (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Julia Morales of AT&amp;T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The move isn't surprising after manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Verlander would be shut down for a couple weeks with a right forearm strain. The 36-year-old's availability for later in the season could become more clear once he's re-evaluated after his period of rest, but Verlander confirmed that there's a possibility for him to return at some point in 2020.

More News