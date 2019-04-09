Astros' Justin Verlander: Posts quality start in no-decision

Verlander gave up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday, striking out six and walking two as the Astros eventually prevailed 4-3.

Verlander had a rough outing against the Rangers in his last start, and while he still wasn't quite back to his usual lights-out self in this one, he did manage to bounce back with a quality start as the Astros rallied for the victory. Verlander will take a 4.24 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 19:6 K:BB into his next trip to the mound, which will come against the hot-hitting Mariners on Saturday.