Verlander was removed from Sunday's start versus the Orioles with right calf discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander battled against Baltimore and needed 60 pitches to get through three scoreless frames before he exited with the calf issue. Any injury is a concern, especially at this point in the season, but it's an encouraging sign Verlander isn't dealing with an arm issue. It remains to be seen if the injury affects his availability for his next turn through the rotation, but the Astros can afford to be extra cautious this week with scheduled off days Monday and Thursday.