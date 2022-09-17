Verlander (17-3) allowed no hits and one walk while striking out nine across five scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Athletics.

Verlander made his first start in nearly three weeks but showed no signs of rust. He dominated the weak Athletics lineup, racking up 12 swinging strikes on 79 total pitches to help him account for nine of his 15 outs via the strikeout. Spanning back to Aug. 23, Verlander has now turned in three consecutive scoreless starts spanning 14 innings. In that same span, he has a dominant 25:2 K:BB. For the season, Verlander owns a a 1.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 157 frames.