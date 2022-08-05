Verlander (15-3) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five over six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday over the Guardians.

No Cleveland runners got past first base on Verlander's watch. The 39-year-old has now gone seven straight starts allowing one or fewer earned runs, winning all of them. He has a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 127:23 K:BB through 130 innings in 20 starts this year. Verlander will look to keep this impressive stretch going in a home start versus the Rangers next week.