Astros' Justin Verlander: Ramps up on back field
Verlander tossed 6.2 innings against Astros minor leaguers Sunday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out 10.
That's about what you'd expect out of Verlander at this stage of camp, particularly against less experienced hitters. "It's hard to get a little bit of the adrenaline going, but it's also a good opportunity to work on things I've been working on," Verlander said. "Today was a productive day for me." Houston's ace is expected to scale back his pitch count for his final spring start, which is standard practice for veteran pitchers. He's set to make his 11th Opening Day start March 28, on the road against the Rays.
