Verlander (17-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings in a 2-0 loss against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Verlander surrendered a two-run single to Rougned Odor with two outs in the second inning and did not receive any help from his offense. The righty has continued his spectacular season during his last 12 games, recording a 1.34 ERA and allowing only one home run over 73.2 innings.