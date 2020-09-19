Verlander (forearm) announced Saturday that he'll require Tommy John surgery, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander was making progress in his recovery, but he said that he "felt something in his elbow" during his simulated game Wednesday. As a result, he'll miss significant time. The 37-year-old will miss most or all of the 2021 campaign while he recovers, but he hopes to continue his career when he's healthy, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
