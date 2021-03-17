Verlander (elbow) has resumed throwing, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander is on the 60-day injured list and is expected to miss the entire 2021 campaign after he underwent Tommy John surgery in early October. However, the 38-year-old is progressing well in his recovery and threw for the first time five months after his surgery. Verlander is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season but has expressed interest in continuing his career once he's healthy.
