Share Video

Link copied!

Astros GM Dana Brown said Sunday that Verlander (neck) resumed playing catch from 60 feet Sunday and "felt good," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 41-year-old's return to throwing is an encouraging development after he was shut down for a bit while recovering from neck soreness. Given the shutdown period, Verlander shouldn't be expected to return from the injured list when first eligible this week.

More News