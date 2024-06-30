Astros GM Dana Brown said Sunday that Verlander (neck) resumed playing catch from 60 feet Sunday and "felt good," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The 41-year-old's return to throwing is an encouraging development after he was shut down for a bit while recovering from neck soreness. Given the shutdown period, Verlander shouldn't be expected to return from the injured list when first eligible this week.
