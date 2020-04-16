Astros' Justin Verlander: Resumes throwing
Verlander (groin) has begun to throw, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
This was Verlander's first baseball activity since undergoing right groin surgery March 17. He first felt groin discomfort early in training camp and later left a spring training start March 3 due to a strained back muscle. "He was having a little trouble on and off, and it kind of messes with your head in spring training when you feel great one day and the next day you don't and the next day you feel back," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "So this has actually probably been a blessing in disguise for him." The 37-year-old right-hander and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner could be ready when baseball resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: On schedule in recovery•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Out six weeks after groin surgery•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Doesn't expect to make Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shut down with mild lat strain•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Feeling better but no results yet•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dealing with triceps soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
Questions about top 100 prospects
The prospect rankings are updated, and Scott White addresses some of the most common questions...