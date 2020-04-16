Play

Astros' Justin Verlander: Resumes throwing

Verlander (groin) has begun to throw, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

This was Verlander's first baseball activity since undergoing right groin surgery March 17. He first felt groin discomfort early in training camp and later left a spring training start March 3 due to a strained back muscle. "He was having a little trouble on and off, and it kind of messes with your head in spring training when you feel great one day and the next day you don't and the next day you feel back," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "So this has actually probably been a blessing in disguise for him." The 37-year-old right-hander and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner could be ready when baseball resumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

