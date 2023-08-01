The Astros acquired Verlander from the Mets on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Verlander returns to Houston, where he claimed the AL Cy Young Award in both 2019 and 2022 while working to an overall 2.26 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 825:114 K:BB in 102 starts (652 innings) during his first stint with the organization. He signed a two-year, $86.67 million contract with the Mets this past winter which also carries a $35 million vesting option for 2025. New York will presumably eat some of that cash in order to improve the level of prospects that will be heading over from the Astros' farm system. Those prospects have since been identified as Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.