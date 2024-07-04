Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that Verlander (neck) will not return prior to the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander has resumed playing catch and appears to be making some progress as he works his way back from neck soreness. However, it's been about three weeks since he's thrown off a mound and he'll surely need at least one rehab start before returning. The 41-year-old should be back before the end of July if he can avoid setbacks.