Verlander (shoulder) will throw a two-inning, 30-to-35 pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 reports.

If Verlander gets through the live BP without any issues, he will likely then be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. The 41-year-old will require multiple rehab starts in order to get his stamina built up, so a return to the Astros' rotation is still multiple weeks away.