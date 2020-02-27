Astros' Justin Verlander: Scheduled to start Tuesday

Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander (groin) will start Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander was originally scheduled to take the mound Thursday vs. the Nationals but was scratched due to groin discomfort. The veteran right-hander was still able to complete a simulated game Thursday and stated afterwards that it went about as good as he could have hoped, putting him on track to rejoin the rotation early next week.