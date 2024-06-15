Verlander (undisclosed) will no longer start Saturday's contest against the Tigers, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Verlander was set to return to the mound Saturday, but he has now been scratched for an undisclosed reason. More information on his status will likely be provided ahead of the contest, but Spencer Arrighetti will now toe the rubber for the Astros against Detroit. Arrighetti was originally expected to start Sunday's series finale, so Houston may need to find a fill-in option if Verlander is sidelined with an injury.