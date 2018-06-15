Astros' Justin Verlander: Secures ninth win

Verlander (9-2) threw seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking none in Thursday's 7-3 win over Oakland.

It wasn't his sharpest performance, as Verlander allowed a pair of homers on the day, but it gets the job done. At the end of May, the 25-year-old owned a 1.11 ERA, but that number has jumped to a still-incredible 1.61 after Thursday's contest. Verlander will have a very enticing matchup early next week at home against the Rays.