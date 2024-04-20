Verlander (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 41-year-old right-hander didn't look like a pitcher who had missed the first three-plus weeks of the season on the IL due to shoulder trouble. Verlander fired 50 of 78 pitches for strikes, and his two fastest pitches of the night -- 95.0 and 94.9 mph four-seamers to Jesse Winker -- came against the final batter he faced. The Astros will likely keep a careful eye on his workload, but Verlander looks ready to step into his usual role at the top of the rotation. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound next week on the road against the Cubs.