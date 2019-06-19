Astros' Justin Verlander: Serves up three homers
Verlander (9-3) took the loss Tuesday versus the Reds by surrendering four runs on six hits across seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
It's only the third time all season Verlander has given up more than three runs in a start, but it's also the third time he's allowed three home runs. The 36-year-old continues to mostly overwhelm hitters and has an impressive 2.59 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 133:20 K:BB, but the 20 homers given up through 15 starts puts him on pace to crush his career-worst mark of 30. Next up for Verlander is an exciting matchup Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
