Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Verlander (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday and will have another minor-league rehab start on the weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear which affiliate Verlander will start for, but the veteran right-hander appears to be progressing through his rehab well. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk over three innings in Sunday's outing with Triple-A Sugar Land, but he also struck out six batters.
