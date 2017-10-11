Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 2 of ALCS

Verlander was named the starter for Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for Game 1 as the two aces switch spots in the order for this series, following Verlander's relief appearance during Game 4 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Monday. The right-hander should be well-rested and ready to go, and will likely be in line for a Game 6 start Oct. 20, if the series lasts that long.