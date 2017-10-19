Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 6 start

Verlander will start Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This is why Houston acquired Verlander at the end of August. With the Astros down 3-2 in a best-of-seven set, Verlander will get the ball as he looks to keep the team's World Series hopes alive. He tossed a complete game gem in Game 2 of the ALCS against New York, striking out 13 batters and allowing just one run on five hits and a walk to earn the win.