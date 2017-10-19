Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 6 start
Verlander will start Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This is why Houston acquired Verlander at the end of August. With the Astros down 3-2 in a best-of-seven set, Verlander will get the ball as he looks to keep the team's World Series hopes alive. He tossed a complete game gem in Game 2 of the ALCS against New York, striking out 13 batters and allowing just one run on five hits and a walk to earn the win.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 2 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Game 1 start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 to win fifth straight•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Working on changeup•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fires seven scoreless in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant again Sunday•
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...