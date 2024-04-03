Verlander (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander will throw one more bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Thursday before heading out on his rehab assignment. He's expected to throw around 70-to-75 pitches Sunday for Sugar Land. Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that the team is confident Verlander will need just two rehab starts, which could put him on track to rejoin the rotation as soon as April 17 against Atlanta. Verlander has been working his way back from right shoulder inflammation.