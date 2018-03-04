Verlander allowed two hits and struck out five over three innings Saturday against the Nationals, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander made his second start of the spring and was sharp for a second straight outing, throwing 28 of 38 pitches for strikes. He was so efficient that he did not reach his goal of 50 pitches. Verlander's struck out nine batters over five scoreless spring innings.

