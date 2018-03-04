Astros' Justin Verlander: Sharp in second start
Verlander allowed two hits and struck out five over three innings Saturday against the Nationals, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander made his second start of the spring and was sharp for a second straight outing, throwing 28 of 38 pitches for strikes. He was so efficient that he did not reach his goal of 50 pitches. Verlander's struck out nine batters over five scoreless spring innings.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Makes spring debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets Game 2 start in World Series•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 6 start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 2 of ALCS•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Game 1 start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 to win fifth straight•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....