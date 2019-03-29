Astros' Justin Verlander: Sharp on Opening Day
Verlander (1-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Rays.
Verlander got off to a rocky start, allowing a solo home run to the first hitter he faced. However, he allowed just one hit across his final six innings of work and racked up an impressive 23 swinging strikes. Having thrown 102 pitches, Verlander appears to have no workload restrictions.
